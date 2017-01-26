× Kay Hagan moved to Atlanta hospital for encephalitis treatment

ATLANTA — Former U.S. Sen. Kay Hagan, of Greensboro, was moved to a specialty hospital and rehab facility in Atlanta to aid in her recovery from encephalitis.

Her family spokesperson said in a statement Thursday that she was moved to the Shepherd Center, which focuses on individuals with spinal cord and brain injuries. She has started to regain some responsiveness, but doctors are still not sure how she contracted encephalitis.

Hagan, 63, fell ill in Washington, D.C., in December 2016 and was initially hospitalized there.

The following statements have been released:

Kay has been moved to the Shepherd Center, a specialty hospital and rehab facility in Atlanta for individuals with spinal cord and brain injuries. She has started to regain some of the responsiveness that she had previously lost. Kay’s doctors are still not sure how she contracted encephalitis. — Family spokesperson We continue to be grateful for the expressions of concern and support for Kay we have received and continue to receive. We are very pleased with the treatment she is receiving at the Shepherd Center and hope it will help her recover from this illness. While we remain optimistic for her recovery, we continue to recognize that her recovery will be a long process. — Hagan’s husband, Chip Hagan