Hundreds protest President Trump’s executive orders in Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On a brisk January night, a crowd of hundreds gathered at the center of Greensboro.

From all directions, religions, races and backgrounds, they say they're united for one reason.

"I'm here to protest against Trump's new immigration policies," said Tomas Lopez, of Greensboro.

Among the protesters, Lopez and his girlfriend Maria Sandoval. They say for them, the executive orders to deport more undocumented immigrants and build a wall are personal.

Signs, flags and music were all part of the march supporting immigrants.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video