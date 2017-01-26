Homeless man gets job after receiving donated interview suit

SALT LAKE CITY — The power of a genuine first impression is undeniable.

A Utah man who had been homeless and jobless was able to find work after a company provided him with a brand new suit for a job interview.

After losing his job last February, Brian Smith submitted more than 180 job resumes, KSL reports. Struggling to find a place to live and work, Smith had just about run out of options.

“These last 10 months, I’ve lost my faith in humanity, in God, in life,” he said. “There were many times when shotguns looked very tempting.”

Then he discovered Utah Woolen Mills, a clothing store that is giving away suits to people desperate for a job.

Smith got the suit Saturday, interview on Monday and was offered the job on Tuesday.

“I didn’t think it would happen to me, and it did, and I owe them so much,” Smith said.

For every suit the store sells, the company is set to donate another to a man committed to improving himself, according to the Utah Woolen Mills website.