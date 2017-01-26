× Home, 2 vehicles struck by bullets in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Police are investigating after two people were injured and a home and two vehicles were shot into Wednesday evening.

Around 7:14 p.m., officers responded to the 600 block of Daily Street in reference to shots fired, according to a press release. At the scene, officers found several shell casings near a residence that had been struck by bullets.

The home was occupied by a 64-year-old woman and 65-year-old man. They were uninjured.

Police also discovered two vehicles that had been struck by bullets, the release says. One vehicle was occupied by a 46-year-old woman while the other was unoccupied. The woman was not injured.

While investigating, officers were notified that two men arrived at Alamance Regional Medical Center with gunshot wounds related to the incident. The men were both struck in the lower extremities and are in stable condition.

Officers believe a dark SUV may also be involved in the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100.