× Guilford County Schools votes to rename Aycock Middle School

GREENSBORO, N.C. — After months of discussion and debate, the Guilford County school board has voted to rename Aycock Middle School in Greensboro.

The board voted 8-to-1 to name the school after Meliving C. Swann Jr., a life-long educator and administrator in Guilford County Schools. Swann passed away last June.

Aycock Middle School was named after North Caroling Gov. Charles Aycock who served in that office from 1901 to 1905. Aycock was a tied to white supremacy campaigns.