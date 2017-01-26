Greensboro family leads charge in asking community for information on son’s murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – William Nelson is leaving no stone unturned. In his search for answers, his family and Greensboro police canvassed the neighborhoods around Martin Luther King Junior Drive and Julian Street in Greensboro.

Nelson’s stepson, 33-year-old Terry Allred, was shot outside the gas station in the area. He died on the way to the hospital.

There is not a lot of information police have on this case, so they’re looking to the public for help. Nelson joined them in knocking on doors and handing out flyers asking neighbors for any possible for information on the murder.

“It's sad when we have black-on-black crime and there's nobody out here protesting, walking,” Nelson said. “When there is a mistake that an officer makes, and I think it's a mistake sometimes because nobody is perfect, so we are out there, protesting, knocking down doors, we're screaming when it's our loved ones. It doesn't happen until it happens to you.”

Anyone with any information on this case is encouraged to call Crimestoppers at (336) 373-1000.

