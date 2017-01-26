Community leaders to help Burlington police solve crimes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- Someone shot two people outside a home on Dailey Street in Burlington Wednesday night. Both people will recover, but it's another frustrating crime for police because it's hard to get witnesses to talk.

Burlington police have already tried a number of outreach programs, including a “see something, say something” initiative. Now, they are taking it a step further by actually bringing community leaders with them to question people in places crimes occur.

"Having a member of the community to come with us and talk to them tends to have them open up a bit more, calm down a little bit quicker so we can get to the bottom of what's happening,” said Assistant Chief Chis Verdeck with the Burlington Police Department.

Ramona Allen is one of between 10 to 15 people they are trying to get involved in their new program. She is very active in the community and has completed the citizen’s police academy.

“Some people are undocumented and they feel like by saying something they're putting themselves at risk and then you have other people fearful of other people knowing that they said something,” Allen said.

Police will hold the first meeting for the program at the beginning of February. Then, community leaders will train on how and what to ask people.

“They need a voice and I'm just a voice,” Allen said. “Everyone needs a voice to begin to tell the people what is going on going on in their community and how they feel.”

The investigation into the shooting Wednesday night is ongoing. Police did not have any leads as of Thursday afternoon.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100.