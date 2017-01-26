× Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker selected for NBA All-Star East team

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The NBA announced Thursday that Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker has been selected as a reserve for the Eastern Conference in the 2017 NBA All-Star Game, as voted by head coaches in the conference. It marks Walker’s first career NBA All-Star selection.

Currently in his sixth season, Walker, 26, is averaging career highs in points per game (23.0), field goals per game (8.2), field goal percentage (.456), three-point field goals per game (2.8) and three-point field goal percentage (.411). He has connected on the second-most three-pointers in the Eastern Conference this season (127) and ranks eighth in the conference in points per game.

Walker joins Larry Johnson (1993 and 1995), Alonzo Mourning (1994 and 1995), Glen Rice (1996, 1997 and 1998), Eddie Jones (2000), Baron Davis (2002) and Gerald Wallace (2010) as the seventh player ever to represent Charlotte in the NBA All-Star Game.

Walker was selected by the Hornets with the ninth overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft. He played his college ball at the University of Connecticut.