Burlington mother charged after toddler tests positive for cocaine

BURLINGTON, N.C. – A Burlington mother has been charged after her 2-year-old daughter tested positive for cocaine, according to the Burlington Times-News.

Tammara Gail Overman, 32, faces a charge of felony intentional child abuse causing serious physical injury after being arrested Wednesday.

The arrest comes after a month-long investigation by the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office, according to the paper. Authorities have not said how the child consumed the drug.

The suspect has been jailed in Alamance County under a $25,000 bond and had a court date on Thursday.

Two other suspects were charged with misdemeanor child neglect in connection to the investigation, the paper reported.