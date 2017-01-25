Winston-Salem Foundation helps local house museum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. -- Stepping foot inside Korner’s Folly in Kernersville is like stepping back in time.

Interior and furniture designer Jule Korner built the home in 1880 for his wife and two children and used it as a showroom for his work. An estimated 10,000 people tour the historic house museum each year.

But, according to Dale Pennington, executive director of Korner’s Folly, it hasn’t always been this way. Once abandoned, the house was nearly demolished in the 1970s. All 22 rooms of the house are now being restored, with work currently being done in the theater.

“We could not exist without the support of the community,” Pennington said. “From volunteerism to donations, to support at our events and tours, the community`s support is really critical here.”

And that includes support from The Winston-Salem Foundation, which has given a number of grants to Korner's Folly over the years. Most recently, The Foundation gave grants to support the salary of a site manager who is in charge of the education program.

"My favorite part of taking children through the house is seeing their faces every time they walk into a new space,” said Kristen Miller.

It's an important role because about 2,000 students tour the museum each year. It's one of the more "kid-friendly" museums as there are no rooms roped off and plenty of hands-on activities.

"There is truly nothing like it -- not only in this community but across the United States," said Pennington. "And to have something so close right here for our community is such a treasure."

Korner's Folly is open for public tours year-round Wednesday through Sunday and hosts monthly puppet shows for children.

To find out more about the historic house museum, click here.