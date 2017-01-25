Winston-Salem armed robbers target more cities, become increasingly violent

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Two men believed to be behind at least 10 armed robberies in Winston-Salem appear to be growing more violent and new developments show they appear to be targeting businesses in other cities as well.

Winston-Salem police say they believe the two suspects started their spree on Dec. 20, 2016, at Stanleyville Grocery on North Patterson Avenue. Since, they have hit businesses on North Cameron Avenue, South Broad Street, South Main Street, Waughtown Street, North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, East Sprague Street, Old Rural Hall Road and Indiana Avenue.

Speaking Monday, investigators told FOX8 the suspects were becoming more brazen and worried that the more robberies they committed, the more violent they would become.

In the latest robbery, on Indiana Avenue, police say the clerk was struck over the head by one of the suspects as he tried to lay down on the ground.

In all of the incidents, the first suspect jumps the counter while the second stands guard. Both of them are armed with handguns during the robberies. In each of the incidents, the suspects are in and out of their target business in about a minute or less.

Archdale police also sent out a press release, along with some still images, showing who appears to be the same two suspects robbing a business on North Main Street on Jan. 17.

Winston-Salem police believe the suspects were involved in two other armed robberies in another local city, but FOX8 has been unable to confirm with that city’s police department.

The Winston-Salem Police Department requests that anyone with information regarding these crimes contact CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800.