× Wilkes County Schools employee charged with sex acts with student

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — A Wilkes County Schools employee is accused of committing felony sex crimes, according to Chief Deputy David Carson with the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office.

Alvis Bruce Calhoun, 62, of Hayes, is charged with two felony counts of sex act with a student.

Calhoun was arrested on Monday.

Carson said the sheriff’s office “received a report of an inappropriate sexual contact of a student by a school worker” on Jan. 14.

Calhoun was placed in the Wilkes County Jail under a $20,000 bond.