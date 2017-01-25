× Silver Alert issued for missing Davidson County man

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Davidson County man.

Arthur Alexander Durie, 56, was last seen at 376 Calvin Road in Thomasville.

He is described as standing five feet eight inches and weighing about 145 pounds. Durie has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing long pants, a denim jacket and a gray toboggan.

He is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information about Durie’s location can call the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 242-2105.