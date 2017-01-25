‘Roaches are forever’: Zoo invites public to name a cockroach after their ex for Valentine’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRONX, N.Y. -- The Bronx Zoo has a special gift for the hurt and broken-hearted this Valentine's Day.

For the sixth straight year, the zoo is allowing people to name a Madagascar hissing cockroach in their ex's honor, according to the zoo's website. For only $10, officials will name the cockroach and send a digital certificate with the roach's name.

All proceeds go towards helping the Wildlife Conservation Society save wildlife, WABC reports.

The Madagascar hissing cockroach is the world's largest roach, with some reaching 4 inches long.

