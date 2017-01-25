× Deputies searching for Rockingham County couple accused of fraud

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies are searching for a Rockingham County couple accused of numerous acts of fraud, according to a press release.

Edward Forrest Watkins, 48, and Sonjia Watkins, 45, are charged with financial card theft, identification theft and obtaining goods by false pretenses. Their last known address is 1740 Iron Works Road in Reidsville.

Authorities believe the duo is attempting to elude arrest.

Anyone with information about the couple’s location is asked to contact the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 349-9683.