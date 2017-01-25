× Mary Tyler Moore dead at 80

Actress Mary Tyler Moore has died. She was 80.

Moore was best known for her roles in “The Dick Van Dyke Show” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.”

“Today, beloved icon, Mary Tyler Moore, passed away at the age of 80 in the company of friends and her loving husband of over 33 years, Dr. S. Robert Levine. A groundbreaking actress, producer, and passionate advocate for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Mary will be remembered as a fearless visionary who turned the world on with her smile,” Mara Buxbaum, Moore’s longtime publicist, said in a statement.

Family members were coming to a Connecticut hospital to say goodbye earlier Wednesday, TMZ reported.

Moore battled diabetes for years and underwent brain surgery in 2011 to remove a benign tumor.

She was suffering from a number of health problems that recently became critical.