Man shot in Burlington barber shop

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man was shot in a Burlington barber shop Tuesday night, according to a press release.

At about 9:09 p.m., three men walked into High Profile Barber Shop at 523 S. Graham Hopedale Road and demanded money. During the robbery, one of the robbers pulled out a handgun and shot a man.

The victim was taken to Duke University Medical Center and is listed in serious but stable condition.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call (336) 229-3500 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100.