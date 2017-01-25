Man shot in Burlington barber shop
BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man was shot in a Burlington barber shop Tuesday night, according to a press release.
At about 9:09 p.m., three men walked into High Profile Barber Shop at 523 S. Graham Hopedale Road and demanded money. During the robbery, one of the robbers pulled out a handgun and shot a man.
The victim was taken to Duke University Medical Center and is listed in serious but stable condition.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call (336) 229-3500 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100.
36.095692 -79.437799