Man charged with murder in connection with Asheboro apartment complex homicide

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Police arrested one person in connection with the shooting death of a 29-year-old man at an Asheboro apartment complex in Oct. 2016, according to a press release.

On Oct. 30, Asheboro police responded to Matthew Grande Apartments at 2230 N. Fayetteville St. around 5:38 p.m. in reference to a welfare check.

Upon arrival, officers located Jordan Whitney Baldwin deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police arrested 62-year-old William Edward Duty, of Siler City, on Monday in connection with the shooting.

He is currently in the Randolph County Jail on no bond.