Local yoga instructor becomes hemp clothing designer

Most people know Jennifer Jennette as a yoga instructor and educator, but over the last few years, she has been exploring another interest.
She’s passionate about sustainable fashion.
Jennette is a hemp clothing designer.
“Hemp is just a wonderful crop. It doesn’t take a lot of water like cotton. It’s a really environmentally sustainable crop,” Jennette said.
The designer sells her clothes on Etsy, but starting a business came with risks.
She worked for someone else before branching out on her own.
“I was ready to leave that job, but I didn’t and so my morale was really low and I just kind of had to get fired, so I didn’t have another plan because I didn’t make a plan just to exit,” she said.
There was a period of struggling financially, but what she has learned about herself over the last few years is priceless.
“To be more empowered and to just say what I want and to say I’m enough. It’s enough. It’s good enough and just keep going. That’s my montra … just keep going, you can do it,” she said.