Kansas man admits to robbing bank so he wouldn’t have to be at home with his wife

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A 70-year-old Kansas man who admitted to robbing a bank because he’d “rather be in jail than at home” with his wife pleaded guilty.

Lawrence John Ripple pleaded guilty to robbing the bank in court on Monday, according to the Kansas City Star. He was accompanied by his wife.

On Sept. 2, 2016, he gave the bank teller a note that read, “I have a gun, give me money.”

The teller gave him the money and instead of running away, he took the cash and sat in the lobby.

When approached by a security guard, Ripple quickly gave himself up and was taken into custody.

When asked about the peculiar incident, he told investigators that he’d been arguing with his wife and he “no longer wanted to be in that situation.”

Prosecutors and the defense attorney will determine what sentence they believe is appropriate.