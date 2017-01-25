× High-speed police chase ends in crash in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A high-speed police chase that started in Kernersville ended in a crash in Winston-Salem early Wednesday morning.

At about 2:22 a.m., the Winston-Salem Police Department was informed by the Kernersville Police Department that a high-speed chase was entering city limits, according to a press release.

As Winston-Salem police officers responded to the chase, they were told that the vehicle had been involved in a crash at the intersection of Pleasant Street and Waughtown Street. The vehicle attempted to turn left onto Pleasant Street and ran off the roadway and collided into an unoccupied building at 1434 Waughtown Street.

The driver was identified as Darrion Malik Cuthbertson. He was charged with possession of stolen vehicle and flee to elude arrest. He and the passenger of the vehicle were taken into custody. No injuries were reported.

An initial investigation showed that the vehicle had been reported stolen on Jan. 18 from Winston-Salem.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the chase is asked to contact the Kernersville Police Department at (336) 996-3177.