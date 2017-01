× High Point elementary school on lockdown after shots fired near school; police searching for suspect

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Montlieu Avenue Elementary School in High Point is on lockdown after police say a person was shot and killed near the school.

The elementary school is located at 1105 Montlieu Avenue. Police say the school is safe and the shooting had nothing to do with the facility.

Authorities are now searching for the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.