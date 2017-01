× Greensboro police investigating report of person struck by train

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating a report of a person being struck by a train.

According to Watch Operations, the incident was reported at 7:17 p.m.

The location of the incident is on the Norfolk Southern tracks near the intersection of Gillespe Street and Peachtree Street.

The extent of the person’s injuries is not clear at this time.