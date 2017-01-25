Georgia toddler missing after deadly storms hit Southeast

ALBANY, Georgia — Authorities are still searching for 2-year-old Detrez Green after the boy went missing during a tornado, in Albany, Georgia, according to county officials.

Green’s mother says that the toddler slipped away from her grasp as the storm hit, according to CNN affiliate WCTV.

Three search teams have been scouring the area, Dougherty County officials said.

A total of 15 people were killed as of Sunday across Georgia during the storm, including seven at the at the Sunshine Acres mobile home park near Valdosta.

A total of 41 twisters touched down in the southern US over the weekend, according to CNN meteorologists.

Federal Emergency Management Agency were also recently deployed to emergency centers in Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia and Florida to support the response, and teams are on standby if needed, officials said.

In 2016, tornadoes left 17 people dead across the country.

