Father uses newborn son in adorable hospital wedding proposal

HASTINGS, Neb. — In an adorable moment, a Nebraska father used him and his girlfriend’s newborn son to propose to her.

On Jan. 13, Darick Mead and Susan Medina welcomed their son Ryder into the world, Mashable reports. Several hours after he was born, Mead cleverly used the newborn to complete their family.

When the time came, Mead told his wife that the nurses needed to check on Ryder, which gave him time to slip the onesie on the baby, according to ABC News. The onesie, which was decorated by one of the couple’s friends, read, “Mommy, will you marry my daddy?”

When he returned, he told Medina that the nurses wanted her to practice changing Ryder’s diaper. That’s when she unwrapped the newborn and discovered the surprise proposal.

“I don’t even remember what exactly I was feeling. I just know that I started crying out of nowhere,” Medina said. “I did not expect that to happen.”

A tweet documenting the moment has more than 4,000 retweets and 12,000 likes.