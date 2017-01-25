Ed Asner, more pay tribute to Mary Tyler Moore

The death of iconic actress Mary Tyler Moore has sent waves of sadness through Hollywood and beyond.

Following her death, Moore’s friends, former co-stars and famous fans shared their grief.

“My heart goes out to you and your family,” wrote her one-time co-star Ed Asner said on Twitter. “Know that I love you and believe in your strength.”

Carol Burnett released a statement, saying, “She will be so missed. She was a pioneer on television and also one of the sweetest, nicest people I ever knew.”

Bob Newhart called into CNN Wednesday and remembered Moore as a person who “cared a lot about actors.”

“Mary protected the actors and insisted they be treated with respect, which they were,” he said. “I don’t know that that exists anymore.”

He added: “She loved to work. That’s what she lived for.”

Leslie Moonves, chairman and CEO of CBS Corp, called Moore a “once-in-a-generation talent.”

“She will be long remembered as a gifted actress, television pioneer and a role model to so many,” he said in a statement. “CBS has lost one of the very best to ever grace our airwaves and our industry has lost a true legend and friend.”

Though known best for the shows that bore her name, Moore’s credits included a number of stints on other TV shows and movie roles.

Her co-stars from those projects also paid tribute.

Wilmer Valderrama, who worked with Moore when she guest starred on “That ’70s Show,” called the experience “a memory I will carry forever.”

Jewel Staite, who appeared in the 2002 film “Cheats” alongside the legend, said it was a “pleasure” working with the star and “seeing her grace, humour, and brilliance up close.”

“I did not take it for granted,” she wrote.

Those who never had to a chance to work with Moore paid tribute to her for blazing trails for women in television, both through her role as a independent young female professional on the “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and her leadership behind the scenes.

“I could not do what I do without her,” wrote Golden Globe winner Rachel Bloom, star and creator of the CW’s “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”

RIP Mary Tyler Moore 🙏🏼❤🙏🏼

Carl Reiner, creator of “The Dick Van Dyke Show, summed up her impact in an interview with CNN on Wednesday: “I think Mary broke it open for a lot of people who can not only be funny, but who are deeply talented actors.”