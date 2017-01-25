Developers, organizations attract millennials to Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Organizations and developers in Greensboro are working to draw young professionals into the area and keep them around.

"Bringing in that new talent and new ideas helps grow businesses,” said Hillary Meredith, who works at Action Greensboro, a nonprofit that aims to enhance the city’s quality of life.

Unfortunately for groups like Action Greensboro, the number of millennials in the city went down by almost 5 percent between 2010 and 2015, that’s according to the latest growth and development tends from the City of Greensboro.

Those statistics aren’t stopping groups from trying to cater to young professionals. Marty Kotis is the CEO of the Kotis Properties. He sees a demand for new spaces for young people to hang out. His group created Red Cinema and it has plans for the new Greenway and Midtown area.

"If you don't adapt to millennial taste and what they're looking for coming up, then you will get left behind,” Kotis said.

New places also continue to pop up in downtown Greensboro, especially near South Elm Street. On Thursday, a new bar arcade called BoxCar Bar + Arcade is opening up.

"We are very excited to have people come in here and start playing some games. It's unlike anything we have in Greensboro,” said Julia Roach, the marketing coordinator at Downtown Greensboro Incorporated. "Businesses here have done a good job of creating a vibe that is exciting, that's where the millennials want to be.”

It’s not just businesses catering to the crowd. Organizations like Action Greensboro are helping keep millennials around by creating a sense of community. The organization runs a young professionals group called SynerG that provides members with things to do in the community, ranging from mixers to leadership training.