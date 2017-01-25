Body of man found in Salem Creek in Winston-Salem identified
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The body of a man found floating in Salem Creek has been identified.
Jimmy Thomas Saddler, 53, was found dead in Salem Creek Tuesday morning, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.
Officers responded to 700 City Yard Drive at 9:53 a.m. after receiving a report of a body floating in Salem Creek underneath a bridge under construction, the release said.
Winston-Salem Fire Department personnel assisted with retrieving the body.
At this time, Saddler’s death is not considered suspicious and there are no signs of foul play, Winston-Salem police said on Wednesday.
36.099860 -80.244216