× Body of man found in Salem Creek in Winston-Salem identified

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The body of a man found floating in Salem Creek has been identified.

Jimmy Thomas Saddler, 53, was found dead in Salem Creek Tuesday morning, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

Officers responded to 700 City Yard Drive at 9:53 a.m. after receiving a report of a body floating in Salem Creek underneath a bridge under construction, the release said.

Winston-Salem Fire Department personnel assisted with retrieving the body.

At this time, Saddler’s death is not considered suspicious and there are no signs of foul play, Winston-Salem police said on Wednesday.