× 1 assaulted by multiple suspects at Jake’s Diner in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person was severely assaulted by multiple suspects at a Greensboro restaurant early Wednesday morning, according to a press release.

Police responded to Jake’s Diner at 2206 South Holden Road around 3:53 a.m. in reference to an assault. Upon arrival, police learned the victim had been assaulted by multiple suspects.

Officers say two suspects are in custody while three more have not been captured.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.