Woman killed, man injured in crash in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A woman was killed and a man was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Burlington, according to a news release from Burlington police.

Officers responded to the intersection of North Mebane Street and Sellars Mill Road at 12:32 p.m. Tuesday after receiving a report of an accident.

According to Burlington police, a 2000 Dodge Dakota driven by 19-year-old Andrew Robert Feltes and a 2008 Chevy Impala driven by 70-year-old Gladys Koch entered the intersection at the same time and collided.

Koch, of Burlington, died in the crash. Feltes, of Haw River, sustained minor injuries and was treated and released from Alamance Regional Medical Center.

The intersection at North Mebane Street and Sellars Mill Road is controlled by a stop and go signal, police said.

There is no word on charges as a result of the crash.

Burlington police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to call them at (336) 229-3500.