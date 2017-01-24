Triad students on standby for college notification letters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. -- It’s that time of year where students are waiting to hear back from colleges.

Those who applied early, like Reagan High School’s Pranali Aher, are starting to get notification letters back.

“All the schools I've applied to are great schools, so I know I'll be happy wherever I go,” Aher said.

Aher, a 17-year-old senior, admits she’s going through a little bit of college acceptance anxiety. She’s already received acceptance letters from four of the seven colleges she applied to.

“It's just a waiting game at this point,” Aher said.

Principal Brad Royal understands what his seniors are going through. His daughter is a senior and applying to colleges.

“There is anxiety that goes with it, because there's always the fear of the unknown, right?” Royal said. “Getting into college is not a sprint, it’s a marathon, during all four years of high school. Grades and test scores, yes, those are important. But it’s also about being involved in your school, such as participating in some sort of extracurricular activity.”

Joel Cordray, director of Student Services at Reagan High School, has been counseling students for decades.

“Well, I am a very big Green Bay Packers fan. And a couple of years ago Aaron Rodgers said, 'Relax.' That was a bit of advice he gave some of his teammates and the Green Bay Packers fans. And I would say the same to students,” Cordray said.

He advises using guidance counseling services offered through schools. Counselors can help students with a range of college-related concerns, including applications and mock interviews.

Cordray says there will be students who’ve applied early and been accepted by their first choice. For some students, they may get a deferred notification.

“If you were deferred, if that's your first choice school, you really need to communicate that to the school that, that school is your first choice,” Cordray said. “Hopefully you had a good first semester and you can send those grades to the college or university.”

Cordray says other students who applied early will get a notification letter that they’ve been rejected. He says at this point in the year, there are options. Students should consider attending other colleges that they did receive acceptance letters to. They can also widen their options, by applying to schools that are still accepting applications.