Red dye pouring into Peters Creek in Forsyth County after pipe busts near dye tank

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. -- Red dye poured into Peters Creek Tuesday along Northwest Boulevard in Forsyth County.

Fire Department officials say Hanes Dye & Finishing Co. has a busted pipe to one of the dye tanks. The pipe has been leaking for about two hours. A Hanes Dye & Finishing spokesperson confirmed the incident to FOX8's Michael Hennessey.

Hanes told the county the pipe broke, and they tried to contain it but it made its way to a storm drain.

Forsyth County officials are getting reports of some dead fish. Samples of the creek water to be tested were expected to be taken Tuesday.

