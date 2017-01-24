× Oscar nominations 2017: ‘La La Land’ dominates

The nominations for the 89th Academy Awards were announced Tuesday morning in Los Angeles and as expected, “La La Land” danced away with a bunch.

The romantic musical picked up 14 Oscar nominations, tying the record held by “All About Eve” and “Titanic.”

“La La Land” was nominated for best directing, best picture and best original screenplay. The film’s stars Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling both received best acting nods.

Casey Affleck, Andrew Garfield, Viggo Mortensen and Denzel Washington joined Gosling in being nominated for actor in a leading role.

In addition to Stone, Ruth Negga, Isabelle Huppert, Natalie Portman and Meryl Streep were nominated for best actress.

In the actor in a supporting role category, Mahershala Ali, Jeff Bridges, Dev Patel, Lucas Hedges and Michael Shannon received noms.

Viola Davis, Naomi Harris, Nicole Kidman, Octavia Spencer and Michelle Williams were nominated for best-supporting actress.

Best picture nominations were handed out to “Arrival,” “Fences,” “Hacksaw Ridge,” Hell or High Water,” “Hidden Figures,” “Lion,” “Manchester by the Sea,” and “Moonlight” in addition to “La La Land.”

Breaking from the tradition of a live broadcast, past Academy Award winners announced the noms in a series of recorded videos where they also shared their experiences as winners of the coveted statue.

Jimmy Kimmel will host the 89th Academy Awards on February 26.

Here’s the full list of nominees:

Performance by an actor in a leading role

Casey Affleck in “Manchester by the Sea”

Andrew Garfield in “Hacksaw Ridge”

Ryan Gosling in “La La Land”

Viggo Mortensen in “Captain Fantastic”

Denzel Washington in “Fences”

Performance by an actor in a supporting role

Mahershala Ali in “Moonlight”

Jeff Bridges in “Hell or High Water”

Lucas Hedges in “Manchester by the Sea”

Dev Patel in “Lion”

Michael Shannon in “Nocturnal Animals”

Performance by an actress in a leading role

Isabelle Huppert in “Elle”

Ruth Negga in “Loving”

Natalie Portman in “Jackie”

Emma Stone in “La La Land”

Meryl Streep in “Florence Foster Jenkins”

Performance by an actress in a supporting role

Viola Davis in “Fences”

Naomie Harris in “Moonlight”

Nicole Kidman in “Lion”

Octavia Spencer in “Hidden Figures”

Michelle Williams in “Manchester by the Sea”

Best animated feature film of the year

“Kubo and the Two Strings”

“Moana”

“My Life as a Zucchini”

“The Red Turtle”

“Zootopia”

Achievement in cinematography

“Arrival”

“La La Land”

“Lion”

“Moonlight”

“Silence”

Achievement in costume design

“Allied”

“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”

“Florence Foster Jenkins”

“Jackie”

“La La Land”

Achievement in directing

“Arrival” – Denis Villeneuve

“Hacksaw Ridge” – Mel Gibson

“La La Land” – Damien Chazelle

“Manchester by the Sea” – Kenneth Lonergan

“Moonlight” – Barry Jenkins

Best documentary feature

“Fire at Sea”

“I Am Not Your Negro”

“Life, Animated”

“O.J.: Made in America”

“13th”

Best documentary short subject

“Extremis”

“4.1 Miles”

“Joe’s Violin”

“Watani: My Homeland”

“The White Helmets”

Achievement in film editing

“Arrival”

“Hacksaw Ridge”

“Hell or High Water”

“La La Land”

“Moonlight”

Best foreign language film of the year

“Land of Mine”

“A Man Called Ove”

“The Salesman”

“Tanna”

“Toni Erdmann”

Achievement in makeup and hairstyling

“A Man Called Ove”

“Star Trek Beyond”

“Suicide Squad”

Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original score)

“Jackie”

“La La Land”

“Lion”

“Moonlight”

“Passengers”

Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original song)

“Audition (The Fools Who Dream)” from “La La Land”

“Can’t Stop The Feeling” from “Trolls”

“City Of Stars” from “La La Land”

“The Empty Chair” from “Jim: The James Foley Story”

“How Far I’ll Go” from “Moana”

Best motion picture of the year

“Arrival”

“Fences”

“Hacksaw Ridge”

“Hell or High Water”

“Hidden Figures”

“La La Land”

“Lion”

“Manchester by the Sea”

“Moonlight”

Achievement in production design

“Arrival”

“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”

“Hail, Caesar!”

“La La Land”

“Passengers”

Best animated short film

“Blind Vaysha”

“Borrowed Time”

“Pear Cider and Cigarettes”

“Pearl”

“Piper”

Best live action short film

“Ennemis Intérieurs”

“La Femme et le TGV”

“Silent Nights”

“Sing”

“Timecode”

Achievement in sound editing

“Arrival”

“Deepwater Horizon”

“Hacksaw Ridge”

“La La Land”

“Sully”

Achievement in sound mixing

“Arrival”

“Hacksaw Ridge”

“La La Land”

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”

“13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi”

Achievement in visual effects

“Deepwater Horizon”

“Doctor Strange”

“The Jungle Book”

“Kubo and the Two Strings”

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” J

Adapted screenplay

“Arrival”

“Fences

“Hidden Figures”

“Lion”

“Moonlight” S

Original screenplay

“Hell or High Water”

“La La Land”

“The Lobster”

“Manchester by the Sea”

“20th Century Women”