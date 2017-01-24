× NC 911 dispatcher rescues woman locked in trunk

She didn’t answer when they called back. That’s when Medlin had an idea. Dispatchers had a cell phone to notify supervisors if the land lines went out. He decided to use it to text the woman who called.

She responded, told them she knew the man driving, and were likely headed to Fayetteville. Dispatchers sent Fayetteville police to the address. They arrested Nicholas Mattevi and charged him with false imprisonment.

There was huge sigh of relief in the Johnston County 911 center.

