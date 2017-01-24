× Man accused of breaking into local assisted-living centers in custody in SC

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man accused of breaking into multiple assisted-living centers in the Piedmont Triad is in custody.

The suspect, whose identity has not been released, is in custody in South Carolina, Det. Mensel with Greensboro police told FOX8 Tuesday afternoon.

Greensboro police say the suspect targeted multiple victims and at least four assisted-living centers.

He allegedly asked the victims for personal information, including their names, Social Security numbers and information about their medication.

The suspect may be extradited to another state for outstanding warrants, Mensel said.

It is not clear what charges the suspect could face in North Carolina.