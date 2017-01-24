Local 9-year-old a political blogging sensation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

My Irish grandmother used to tell me she’d rather be lucky than good. I saw how true that was, just days before the election, when Matt Legg and his 9-year-old son, Phoenix, dropped by the FOX8 studios.

“We happened to be driving by and we thought, 'Let's see if we just show up at their door,'” said Matt. "I wasn't expecting much, we just show up at your door -- we'll probably just get turned away, but you never know, unless you ask.”

What they were asking was a technical TV/video question. See, Phoenix is a political blogger and a fan of Phoenix’s work helped them buy a professional HD camera so he and his father could add high-quality video to the blog.

They started traveling the country with that new camera and putting posts on Phoenix’s blog with interviews of people he met along the way.

“We needed to be neutral because our mission - my mission - was to tell facts because the media is so biased, so one-sided,” Phoenix says.

“He knows more than I know, quite often,” admits his dad.

But Matt obviously knows a lot, to raise a kid like Phoenix, who seemed to have an idea that Donald Trump had a good chance to win last November. As they traveled the country, Phoenix notes: “We saw so many Trump signs.”

And saw Mr. Trump sworn in as America’s 45th president.

See Phoenix in action, in this edition of the Buckley Report.