DNA match led to arrest of man in rape of 11-year-old girl in Alamance Co., man identified

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. – A DNA match led to the arrest of a man who raped an 11-year-old girl in Alamance County after being taken from her bus stop in October, Alamance Sheriff’s officials said Tuesday during a news conference.

After the DNA match was confirmed, Greg Daniel Overman, 39, was arrested after “hours of surveillance” in Haw River and charged with felony statutory rape of a child and statutory sex offense with a child by an adult. Authorities said additional charges are possible.

Overman has an extensive criminal record, including at least six past felony convictions and several misdemeanor convictions.

Overman “shouldn’t have been out on the street,” Alamance County Sheriff Terry S. Johnson said during the news conference.

The suspect vehicle is still missing and authorities are still searching for it, Johnson said. Authorities believe there will be evidence inside the vehicle.

Overman is being held in the Alamance County Detention Center. He is expected to be in court Tuesday at 2 p.m.

The incident happened October 10 of last year as the victim was waiting for the school bus on Mebane Oaks Road near the county line. The victim was allegedly taken to a nearby location and assaulted. Investigators said she was able to get out of the car when the suspect heard sirens and turned to see if patrol cars were nearby. She then flagged down a passing car.

At the time of the rape, Alamance County Sheriff Terry Johnson said he hoped the little girl’s attacker spends the rest of his life in prison.