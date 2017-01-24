Deputy steps up to help after money stolen from donation jar for child with epilepsy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. -- Owners of the Sandy Cross Country Store know many of their customers, including Brandon Hanks, who investigators say was caught on camera stealing from a store donation jar.

"I never would of thought he would of stolen from us," said store owner Stacy Carter, who put the jar out to help raise money for her 6-year-old son Philip who suffers from severe epilepsy. "[Brandon] was just in that morning asking how Philip was doing and then to steal from his jar?"

Philip suffers from Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, which causes him to have multiple seizures including at night while he sleeps.

"It's a fear that we all have of going in and there and he's gone," said Carter, who is raising the money to help cover the thousands of dollars needed to travel and train Philip with a service dog. "The service dog will be an extra set of eyes and it will be a piece of mine for all of us."

The money will be helpful for a family that already has mounting medical bills. But it's not the accused thief Carter wants you to know, it's investigating deputy Chase Myers who answered the larceny call last Thursday.

"I seen him at the ATM machine but I didn't think anything of it," said Carter, until she realized after Myers had completed his paperwork he dropped $100 in the donation jar. "I didn't know what to say, he didn't have to do that."

Carter shared what deputy Myers did on social media, which instantly had everyone in this small community, just outside Wentworth, talking.

"I just wanted them to know that there are people out there that do care," said Myers, who didn't want attention for his donation, he just wanted to help. "That's why I got in the job, to help everybody I can as often as I can."

"He went above and beyond," said Carter.

To be more secure and to answer the many people who have reached out online to help Philip, a GoFundMe page was set up for him by his mom.

Hanks was arrested and charged with one count of larceny. It's believed he stole about $40 from the donation jar.