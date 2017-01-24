× Clerk struck on head during robbery at Winston-Salem convenience store

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A clerk was struck on the head during a robbery at a Winston-Salem convenience store late Monday, according to a news release.

Two men entered the Citgo, at 3719 Indiana Ave., shortly before 10:30 p.m. and approached the counter, according to the release.

One man jumped the counter and ordered the clerk to open the cash register, pointing a handgun at him. The second man remained on the other side of the counter, also pointing a handgun at him. After the clerk opened the cash register, he was ordered to lie on the floor.

While the clerk attempted to lie down, the robber behind the counter struck him in the back of the head.

The men took cash from the register and fled north from the business on foot.

Police ask anyone with information regarding this crime contact CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.