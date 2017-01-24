× Body of man found in Salem Creek in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A body was found floating in Salem Creek on Tuesday morning, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

Officers responded to 700 City Yard Drive at 9:53 a.m. after receiving a report of a body floating in Salem Creek underneath a bridge under construction, the release said.

Winston-Salem Fire Department personnel assisted with retrieving the body, which police said was that of an “unknown male.”

An autopsy will be done to determine the cause of death and identity of the man, police said.

Anyone with information on this is asked to call Winston-Salem police at (336) 773-7700.