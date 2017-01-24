× Body found in creek in Winston-Salem identified

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – The body of a man found in a creek along Peters Creek Parkway on Sunday has been identified, according to a news release.

The deceased male has been identified as Phillip Eugene Clement Jr., 38, of Winston-Salem.

Officers on Sunday responded to the incident in front of the Budget Inn at the intersection of Peters Creek Parkway and Academy Street shortly before 11 a.m.

Clements’ next of kin has been notified of his death.

Authorities say while they are in the early stages of the investigation, there doesn’t appear to be anything suspicious about the man’s death. The investigation into his death continues and a final determination as to the cause of his death will be determined pending results from his autopsy.