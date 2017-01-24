× Airline contractor at Charlotte airport exposes himself to 16-year-old girl

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police arrested a man accused of exposing himself while working at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport, WSOC reported.

Airport sources told WSOC that Oliver Webb is an employee with Prospect Air, which is the service that helps escort people with disabilities and minors to their terminals.

Sources said Webb exposed himself Sunday morning to a teenage girl. They said the girl told her father who called police.

Webb is charged with indecent exposure.

The teen was a passenger of American Airlines, officials with the airline said.

A spokesperson told WSOC that the teen’s flight was canceled, and being a minor, she needed help booking a hotel room. That’s when the alleged incident happened.

Airline officials said the teen texted her parents immediately who contacted police and the airport.

American Airlines said a manager stepped in right away to take care of the young girl.

Prospect Air released a statement on the incident:

Prospect is aware of a very serious allegation involving one of its employees at Charlotte Douglas International Airport and is cooperating fully with law enforcement in its investigation into the matter. Prospect does not tolerate any behavior or activity that endangers passenger safety.