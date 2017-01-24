× 1 transported after accident involving school bus in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — One person was taken to the hospital after an accident involving a school bus in Thomasville Tuesday afternoon.

The accident happened at the intersection of N.C. 109 and Unity Street.

The driver of an SUV ran a red light and was hit by Davidson County school bus 214, Thomasville police officers on the scene told FOX8.

No one on the bus was injured.

The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital. The extent of the driver’s injuries has not been released.