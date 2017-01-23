× Woman found dead in Home Depot parking lot in Greensboro likely died of drug overdose

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A woman whose body was found in the parking lot of a Home Depot store in Greensboro likely died of a drug overdose.

Officers responded to the incident at 2912 S. Elm-Eugene St. at about 1:20 p.m. Saturday in reference to a body found.

The identity of the victim is not being released.

The woman likely died of a drug overdose, but a toxicology test will be performed, Greensboro police said in a press release issued Monday. The test results can take up to 90 days.