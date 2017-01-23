Winston-Salem police release video of men possibly involved in several armed robberies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Winston-Salem police are asking for your help in identifying two men who committed an armed robbery Sunday night.

Surveillance video from the JBS Food Mart on Old Rural Hall Road show two men making their way toward the front entrance of the business shortly before midnight.

In the video, you can see the first man’s face, before he pulls a mask over it and shoves an elderly man near the front door.

Both suspects then enter the business, as the man who was pushed is able to escape, but other people were unable to flee the business before the armed robbery progressed.

“The first gentleman you see walk in through, and shove the elderly man, jumps over the counter. As he jumps over the counter, the second man you see walking up with the long dreadlocks stands back, both pull firearms out,” said Investigator Jason Flynn with the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Police say the store owner’s mother was seated behind the counter and was pushed out of her chair.

The clerk opened the register for him and he “rifled” through it before both suspects exited the business.

“They could have decided they wanted to hurt the man who you see exiting the door off the beginning and then from there it could have went south quickly,” Flynn said.

Police say the men may be tied to several other armed robberies which have occurred within the city in recent weeks.

“Our fear is, they become more brazen, they become [bolder] and the want to commit violence will be heightened,” Flynn said.

No injuries were reported in the JBS Food Mart incident.

Authorities ask that anyone with information contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.

