Van’s Weather Kid Charles Warren returns to FOX8 after NYC visit

Internet sensation Charlie Warren’s appeared again on FOX8 Monday after returning from a visit to NYC to appear on FOX & Friends.

Warren appeared recently on the FOX8 News segment Van’s Weather Kids and got a lot of attention online. Last week, the 9-year-old third-grader continued his stardom with an appearance on Fox & Friends. Impressed by his on-air performance with Van Denton, show producers offered to fly the mother and son to New York City so Charlie could appear on the national Fox News morning show.

Charles Warren, also known as Charlie, is 9 years old and is from Liberty. On Monday, Charlie spoke with FOX8's Brad Jones and did the weather with Emily Byrd. Watch both segments in the video players above.