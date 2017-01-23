Two women indicted in connection to skeletal remains found in Clemmons home in 2014
A Forsyth County grand jury indicted Amber Nicole Burch, who, along with her late boyfriend, Pazuzu Algarad, are accused of killing and burying two men in 2009 in the backyard of their Clemmons house.
Burch, 27, was indicted Monday on charges of murder, armed robbery and accessory after the fact to murder, according to court papers. Krystal Nicole Matlock, 31, was indicted Monday on accessory after the fact to murder, according to the Winston-Salem Journal.
The armed robbery charge against Burch is new. According to indictments, she is accused of fatally shooting Tommy Dean Welch with a .22-caliber rifle on Oct. 2, 2009. The indictments also allege that she stole Welch’s “personal property, clothing, shoes and wallet.” Welch’s family reported Welch missing on Oct. 4, 2009, after he failed to show up at a family gathering at his brother’s apartment.