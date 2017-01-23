‘The shelves are empty’: Greensboro food pantry running out of food

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Greensboro Urban Ministry works hard getting food to each family that walks through its doors.

But by the end of this week, executive director Myron Wilkins says that may not be an option.

“The shelves are empty,” Wilkins said. “We have empty boxes.”

The non-profit has seen about a 20 percent increase in clients.

About 102 families get food from the pantry every day.

“We’ve been seeing an uptick,” Wilkins said. “We’ve been seeing more people, our numbers have been going up, and the needs have been higher.”

And with more food going out than coming in, Wilkins fears they may have to suspend the emergency food assistance program which served 20, 947 families last year.

“It is definitely a need,” said GUM director of emergency assistance Tyra Clymer.

The non-profit says most of its clients are in extreme situations.

“Unexpected car repairs, unexpected medical bills, we’re seeing people that lost their jobs come in for assistance,” Clymer said.

Most clients can’t afford to lose the box or bag of food that the pantry provides, according to Clymer.

“There are children today that may wake up tomorrow and not know what they’re going to have for breakfast and go to school hungry,” Wilkins said. “And for us, the reality of that in our community isn't acceptable.”

The pantry is most in need of canned foods, like vegetables and fruits. They also need dried items like beans or rice.

For information on how to donate, go to greensborourbanministry.org.