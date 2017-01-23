Sweet video shows 3-year-old NC boy recite all 45 presidents

WAKE FOREST, N.C. — An adorable video shows a 3-year-old NC boy reciting all 45 presidents in chronological order.

Davis Van Hoose’s mother Trista said she and her husband noticed his incredible memory about a year ago.

“We’d be driving and he would point out things he hadn’t seen for weeks, or sometimes even longer,” she told WTVD. “We decided to put his memory to the test when we saw these flash cards at Target.”

The flash cards, which Davis quickly learned, had pictures of the presidents on them.

“At first we thought he would maybe just learn a few, but he got excited by learning, it became part of our daily routine, and before we knew it, he knew all the presidents.”

Trista said the 3-year-old learned the presidents even quicker than she and her husband did.