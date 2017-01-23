× Suspects vandalize Boone buildings, signs, police car with anti-police, anti-Trump slogans

BOONE, N.C. — Police in Boone are searching for suspects who vandalized buildings, signs and a police car with anti-police and anti-Trump slogans.

The vandalism occurred on Jan. 21 shortly before 4 a.m. The suspects, who were caught on surveillance video (shown in the Facebook post below), walked east along King Street. Damage is estimated at $5,000.

Photographs of two of the suspects purchasing paint at Wal-Mart shortly before the vandalism spree are shown below.

“It is deeply disturbing that some people believe that they have the right to damage other people’s property and businesses to express their views in an unlawful way,” Boone Police Chief Dana Crawford said on Facebook. “While people have the right to disagree with any elected official, damaging innocent people’s property is not consistent with Boone values.”

The words “Black Lives Matter” were spray painted on several locations along with anti-police and anti-Trump slogans. A police vehicle parked at the town’s public works facility was spray painted with similar rhetoric.

“This is an offense against all of Boone,” Crawford said. “The cost of cleaning or repainting a police vehicle is not coming from President Trump but Boone taxpayers.”

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (828) 268-6959 or (828) 737-0125 or the Boone Police Department at (828) 268-6900. You may also text NCTIP, plus your tip, to 274637 (CRIMES). All information will be kept confidential.